Freight train cars derailed near Volgograd

14 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Freight train cars were derailed at the Kotluban station in Russia’s Volgograd region due to the intervention of unauthorized persons, the press service of the Volga Railway reported.

"Today, as a result of the interference of unauthorized persons in the operation of railway transport at the Kotluban station of the Volga Railway, cars in a freight train derailed," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, there were no injuries. Currently, train traffic in the area of Kotluban station is suspended and a delay in passenger trains is expected.

The operational headquarters are working and the reasons for the incident are being determined.