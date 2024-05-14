Putin to pay state visit to China on May 16-17

14 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 16-17 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Kremlin press service said.

"The leaders of Russia and China will have a detailed discussion of every aspect of the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, will define key areas of further development of Russian-Chinese practical cooperation, and will have a substantive exchange of views on the most pressing global and regional affairs," the statement reads.

Following the talks, it is planned to sign a joint statement by the heads of state and a number of bilateral documents. The leaders will determine the directions for further development of cooperation and discuss most pressing issues.

"The program of the visit of the Russian president provides for his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, during which it is expected to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres," the statement reads.

Additionally, Putin will visit Harbin, where he will take part in the opening ceremony of the eighth Russian-Chinese EXPO, meet with students and teachers of Harbin Institute of Technology.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will also attend a gala evening to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the opening of the Russian-Chinese Years of Culture.