Türkiye preparing to launch new communications satellite

14 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

"We will launch our domestic and national communication satellite TURKSAT 6A into space during the week of July 8, 2024. With TÜRKSAT-6A, we will be one of 11 countries capable of developing and producing communication satellites," Kacir said.

According to the minister, space technologies are not limited to satellites, mentioning that they declared the National Space Program to protect the country's rights and interests in space and to become a significant player in the global space race.