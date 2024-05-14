Russia and Central Asia increasing share of national currencies settlements

14 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Share of settlements in national currencies of Russia with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reached 80%, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said at the conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"Russia is a reliable and key trade and economic partner for the region, which is confirmed by the consistent growth of trade turnover. Its total volume last year exceeded $44 billion," Galuzin said.

According to the deputy minister, 33% of all foreign trade of the Central Asian states falls on Russia.

"This is largely ensured due to the switch to mutual settlements in national currencies. Now the share of such settlements with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has reached 80%," Galuzin said.

The share of settlements between Russia and Uzbekistan in national currencies is 55%, with Turkmenistan - 24%.