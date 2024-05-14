Azerbaijan's gas export to Europe exceeds 4 bcm

14 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has increased gas exports by 2.7% in the first four months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, AZerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X.

According to him, in January-April 2024, 4.2 bcm of Azerbaijani gas was exported to Europe, 3.2 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.1 bcm to Georgia.

"During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 1.8 bcm of gas. During 4 months of this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 2.7% compared to the corresponding period of last year,” Shahbazov said.

The minister noted that gas production in Azerbaijan stood at 16.7 billion cubic meters, up by 500 million cubic meters year-on-year, while around 8.5 billion cubic meters of this volume was exported.