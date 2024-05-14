Ilham Aliyev proposes dissolution of OSCE Minsk Group

14 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev proposed the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group and all associated institutions, as he received OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg and his accompanying delegation in Baku today.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that although the consequences of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation of its lands has been on the agenda of the OSCE since its inception, neither this organization nor the OSCE Minsk-Group co-chairmanship mechanism had done anything to eliminate the consequences of the conflict.

He stressed that during these years, the negotiation process conducted by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group contributed to perpetuating the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

"Azerbaijan, through its own determination and strength, has brought an end to the occupation, ensuring territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with international law and the UN Charter," Ilham Aliyev said.

He proposed the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group and all associated institutions.