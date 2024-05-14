Baku positively assesses direct dialogue with Yerevan

14 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan perceives recent developments in relations with Armenia in a positive light, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The Azerbaijani minister emphasized the historic significance of the achieved result, expressing confidence that work in this direction will continue in a positive way.

"Intensive negotiations have resumed since February, and we generally evaluate them positively. Meeting our expectations is crucial in this significant and intricate process," Bayramov said.

The diplomat stressed that throughout the 30 years, the lack of a consistent approach from OSCE member states has been apparent.