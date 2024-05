14 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament adopted in the third and final hearing the bill "on transparency of foreign influence", reintroduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party on the backdrop of ongoing public protests.

The foreign agent bill was supported by 84 MPs in the 150-member lawmaking body, with 30 voting against.

Earlier, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said she would veto the legislative piece, however the ruling party has enough votes to override her veto in the Parliament.