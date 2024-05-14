Brussels: Foreign agents bill to prevent Georgia from joining EU

14 May. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian bill on foreign agents, which has caused a wide resonance, will become a major obstacle on the accession of Georgia to the EU, a representative of the European Foreign Service said.

"This bill will be a serious obstacle to Georgia’s admission to the EU",

Peter Stano said.

The diplomat explained that the final decision on the response to the bill will be made by the European Union after it comes into force.

What is the aim of "The Foreign Agents Bill"?

As Tbilisi has repeatedly stated, the purpose of the law is to ensure transparency of NGOs and media that actually carry out the influence of foreign forces in Georgia, being at least 20% funded from abroad.

The requirements that will be imposed on such organizations cannot be called severe. They will have to apply for inclusion in the register, and then submit a declaration once a year.