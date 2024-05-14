Turkmenistan to supply its gas to Türkiye through Azerbaijan and Georgia

14 May. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, spoke about the agreement reached between Ankara and Ashgabat.

This involves the transportation of Turkmen natural gas to the Republic of Türkiye through Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"This winter, natural gas will be supplied to Nakhchivan through Türkiye. We plan to put this line (Igdir-Nakhchivan) into operation soon",

Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Earlier, the minister said that Türkiye intended to discuss the supply of Turkmen gas through Iran, Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea. According to him, the country is ready to receive 2 billion cubic meters quickly.