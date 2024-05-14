Giant catamaran becomes available to Russian tourists in Türkiye

14 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian tourists will be able to take a ride on a giant catamaran. It has begun sailing along the Black Sea coast of Türkiye from Kemer to Çıralı and back. Information about this was published on the page of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia.

The vessel Cosmos Moonlight is reported to be the largest in its segment. Its size is 20 by 50 meters and its capacity is 300 passengers during a full load.

Tourists who go sailing on a catamaran will have access to two premium restaurants with signature cuisine and a nightclub.

The catamaran will go on the route daily. The cost of the trip varies from 100 to 250 euros, depending on the chosen program.

Russian tour operators note that the new format of sea travel will be really popular during the upcoming summer.