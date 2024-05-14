Pashinyan: Time comes to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan

14 May. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit that the time had come to conclude a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

He recalled that Baku and Yerevan had recently reached an agreement to begin border delimitation based on the 1991 Almaty Declaration.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this process was the implementation of an agreement reached in Prague in October 2022.

"The time has come to include and reflect these agreements in a peace treaty and to sign it... We are ready to move towards the implementation of the agreements reached",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan added that Armenia believed that lasting and stable peace was the true and most desirable companion of democracy.