State Duma approves candidacies for ministerial posts

14 May. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

At a meeting held on May 14, State Duma deputies approved candidates for the posts of heads of ministries in the new government.

A message published on the official website of the State Duma says that 5 people have become new members of the Cabinet: Mikhail Dyagterev (Ministry of Sport), Sergei Tsivilev (Ministry of Energy), Oksana Lut (Ministry of Agriculture), Roman Starovoitov (Ministry of Transport) and Anton Alikhanov (Ministry of Industry and Trade).

11 ministers retained their posts.

"Anton Kotyakov is the Minister of Labour and Social Protection; Alexander Kozlov is the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment; Sergei Kravtsov is the Minister of Education; Olga Lyubimova is the Minister of Culture; Maxim Reshetnikov is the Minister of Economic Development; Anton Siluanov is the Minister of Finance; Mikhail Murashko is the Minister of Health; Irek Faizullin is the Minister of Construction and Housing and Public Utilities; Valery Falkov is the Minister of Science and Higher Education; Alexey Chekunkov is the Minister of Development of the Far East and the Arctic; Maksut Shadayev is the Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media",

the State Duma said.

Let us remind you that the day before the Federation Council began consultations on the candidates proposed by the President of the Russian Federation for ministers and heads of departments from the security bloc, which, in particular, includes the heads of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Federal Guard Service and the Federal Security Service.