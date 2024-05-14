Leader of Palestine to come to Moscow

14 May. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the near future, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas will come to Russia. The corresponding information has been confirmed by Russian President's Aide, Yuriy Ushakov on May 14.



He emphasized that this visit was currently at the preparation stage.

"Yes, active preparations are underway. There will be a visit",

the Aide to the head of the Russian state said,

Earlier, it was reported that Mahmoud Abbas would arrive in the Russian Federation for negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.