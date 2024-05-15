U.S. names conditions for imposing sanctions against Georgia

15 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States will impose sanctions on members of the Georgian government if the country’s democracy suffers a setback, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Jim O’Brien said.

"If the law advances against EU norms and there is an erosion of democracy and violence against peaceful demonstrators, we will see restrictions from the United States. There will be financial and/or travel restrictions specifically on those responsible," O’Brien said.

On May 14, the Georgian parliament passed a bill on foreign agents in the final reading. The bill has been criticized by the US, EU, UN, NATO, OSCE and the Council of Europe. Leaders of Georgia's ruling party argue that it only serves to provide transparency of foreign funding of non-governmental organizations and news media.