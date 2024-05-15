U.S. warns Georgia about fundamental reassessment of ties

15 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States will make a drastic reassessment of its relations with Georgia if the foreign agent bill becomes law in the country, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"If this legislation passes, this will compel us to fundamentally reassess our relationship with Georgia," Jean-Pierre said.

She expresed hope that Georgian President Zourabichvili would veto the bill.

Jean-Pierre added that Washington is "deeply troubled" by the bill, which the Georgian parliament passed in the final reading on May 14.