NATO demands Georgia to repeal of foreign agent bill

15 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO’s spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah called adopting the "foreign agent" law a "step in the wrong direction and urged Georgia to rethink its course.

"The Georgian government’s decision to pass legislation on so-called foreign agents is a step in the wrong direction and takes Georgia further away from European and Euro-Atlantic integration," Farah Dakhlallah said on X.

The NATO spokesperson urged the Georgian authorities to change course and to respect the right to peaceful protest.

On May 14, the Georgian parliament adopted the bill on foreign agents in the third reading. Protests against the bill have been going on in the country for several weeks.

The bill has been criticized by the U.S., the UN, the EU, NATO, the OSCE and the Council of Europe. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said she would veto the bill.

The Georgian Dream ruling party argues that the bill only serves to ensure transparency of foreign funding to non-governmental organizations and media outlets.