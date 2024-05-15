Head of Chechen parliament leaves his post

© Photo: official website of the Akhmat football club
Before announcing his resignation, Magomed Daudov conferred with the head of the region. He headed the parliament of the Chechen Republic for 9 years.
The head of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov, is leaving his position. He announced the decision on May 15.
“Today, at an extraordinary meeting, I resigned as a deputy and automatically as the chairman of the parliament,”
– Magomed Daudov said.
He made the corresponding decision after a conversation with the head of the republic.
“After a meeting with the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, I decided to resign as chairman of the parliament,”
- the Chairman of the Chechen Parliament announced.