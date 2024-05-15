Rescuers warn of mudflows, flooding in North Ossetia

15 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

A storm warning was announced in North Ossetia due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions. In the next three days, heavy precipitation is expected in the region that can lead to mudflows and increase the water levels in rivers.

Adverse weather conditions can cause emergency incidents in North Ossetia, the regional Emergency Situations Ministry warns.

The heavy rain and squally winds are expected in the region in the next three days.

According to rescuers, bad weather can lead to water levels increase in rivers and land loss.

“According to the North Caucasus Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, on May 16-18, heavy rains, downpours combined with thunderstorms, hail and squally winds with gusts up to 20-25 m/s are expected across the North Ossetia,”

– the Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia informed.