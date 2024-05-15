Residents of Kazakhstan not delighted with time transition

15 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents of Kazakhstan decided to challenge the transition to a single time zone: their petition was published on the official platform. The citizens of the country are demanding the return of their previous time zone.

After the change of time zone, which took place throughout the country and was established with a two-hour difference with Moscow for its entire territory, residents of most regions of Kazakhstan posted a petition on the official platform for the return of the previous time zone. It is now actively gaining supporters.

"We are carefully monitoring the comments. According to the regulations, we must first wait for the results of the petition. After that, we will take it to work. It is too early to talk about this. Now the opinion of the ministry cannot be voiced. We adhere to the official position, which was adopted by us together with other government agencies,”

- Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebaev said.