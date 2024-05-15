Georgia's EU membership under threat

15 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The European Union may freeze Tbilisi's application for membership. The reason is the foreign agents bills. The EU's decision could be delayed indefinitely.

Brussels may freeze Georgia's application to join the European Union if the country's authorities adopt a bill on agents of foreign influence.

According to the Financial Times, citing sources from the EU, negotiations between Brussels and Tbilisi may be postponed indefinitely.

Earlier, the European Commission and EU High Representative Josep Borrell called on the Georgian leadership to abandon the bill if Georgia wants to become a member of the EU.

Georgia’s foreign agents bill

In early April, the leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party announced their intention to consider a bill on agents of foreign influence. After three readings, it was adopted.

Representatives of the Georgian opposition, Western politicians, as well as Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who promised to veto the bill, expressed their dissatisfaction.