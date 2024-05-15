German Ambassador returns to Russia

15 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The diplomat returned to Germany for consultations last Monday, May 6. The reason is a cyberattack on one of the German parties, which, according to the German authorities, was carried out by Russian hackers.

German Ambassador to the Russian Federation Alexander Lambsdorff will return to Moscow in the near future.

The relevant information was confirmed on May 15 by the German Embassy.

"The ambassador will return to Moscow soon,”

– the German Embassy informed.

Last week, the German Foreign Ministry recalled its ambassador for consultations after a hacker attack that was carried out on the Social Democratic Party of Germany.