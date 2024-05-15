When will be Airport in Abkhazia put into operation?

15 May. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Abkhazia

The progress of construction of the airport in Sukhum was checked by the President of Abkhazia. Aslan Bzhania visited the construction site near the village of Babushara, and held a meeting with members of the government.

Work on the construction of the Sukhum airport is proceeding according to a schedule. The building of the airport was discussed on site at a meeting chaired by the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania.

“Today, the preparation of the production base for inert materials is being implemented. Work on laying the foundations of cement-concrete plants has been completed, and the installation of the plants has begun,”

– the press service of the head of the republic informed.

The territory of the production base has been fenced off, all the necessary equipment is being delivered.

