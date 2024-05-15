Pashinyan compares peace with Azerbaijan to space flights

15 May. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is achievable, and its establishment is real, despite the seeming impossibility as it was in case with space flights, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The perception of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process may be difficult due to its unusual character, the Prime Minister of Armenia said.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, the lack of experience in a peaceful settlement causes uncertainty and anxiety.

The head of government also stated that historical experience seems to be showing that the peaceful settlement is impossible, but this is not true.

“Centuries of experience have shown that space flights are also impossible. Yet, people managed to achieve them, because they were ready to learn. And now you won’t surprise anyone with space flights,”

– Nikol Pashinyan said.