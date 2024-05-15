Students protest against Georgia’s foreign agents bill

15 May. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Page of the President of Georgia on social networks

In Georgia, protests against the law on foreign agents, adopted in final reading yesterday, continue. Today, according to media reports, mostly students are participating in the rally.

Today, protesters are gathering in two locations in Tbilisi. They have blocked Heroes Square and gathered near the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue. The rallies’ participants are mostly students and young people.

According to Novosti-Georgia, demonstrators are going to form two processions from Heroes Square: one stream will march to the embankment, the other along Kostava Street.

The foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Iceland, who arrived in Tbilisi this morning, are also attending the rally on Rustaveli Avenue.