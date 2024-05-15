Erdoğan condemns attack on Slovak Prime Minister

15 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish President strongly condemned the assassination attempt on the Slovak Prime Minister. He wished him a speedy recovery.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote on his page on the X social network about the assassination attempt on the Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico.

He said he strongly condemns the horrific assassination attempt on Fico and wishes him a speedy recovery.

"I convey my sincere wishes to the people and government of Slovakia on behalf of my country and nation,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote.