Putin condemns attack on Slovak PM

16 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Slovak President Zuzana Caputova condemning the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. The telegram was published on the Kremlin website.

"This heinous crime can have no justification," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that he knew Fico "as a courageous and strong-spirited man."

Putin asked to convey to Fico "words of his most sincere support, as well as wishes for a speedy and full recovery."

Yesterday, Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting incident. He was hospitalized in a serious condition, with wounds in a limb, the chest and abdomen. The shooter was detained and identified as a 71-year-old man.