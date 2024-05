16 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR and Russia's Tatneft signed a new roadmap for cooperation in Kazan, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said.

“Within the framework of the XV International Economic Forum “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024” we held a fruitful meeting with the General Director of Tatneft Nail Maganov," Najaf said.

According to him, a new roadmap for cooperation was signed during the meeting and an exchange of views took place on various issues of mutual interest.