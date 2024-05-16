Georgia accuses EU of trying to overthrow government

16 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili denounced foreign politicians joining “radical anti-Government rallies” against the foreign agent bill in Tbilisi as “unfriendly acts against Georgian people”.

The speaker noted that addressing a rally of exalted youth led by radical opposition parties against the government is something that you wouldn't expect from foreign ministers of an EU member state.

"And helping to topple a democratically elected government just because you do not like their legislation," Papuashvili said.

According to him, some who are affected by this legislation protest it, and protests are often radical and violent.

"Foreign dignitaries joining these protests, in blatant disregard of Georgia’s sovereignty and diplomatic practice, in the name of ‘democracy and human rights’, is hypocrisy at best, and subversion at worst”, Papuashvili said.

Papuashvili’s comments followed visiting foreign ministers from Latvia, Estonia, Iceland and Lithuania joining a protest rally against the law on Rustaveli Avenue.