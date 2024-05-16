Baku and Yerevan hold 9th meeting on border delimitation

16 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 9th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the Azerbaijan-Armenian border and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation and Border Security was held on May 15.

The meeting took place under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan's Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia's Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan on the border between the countries.

During the meeting of the commissions, they discussed the work accomplished and agreed upon a jointly drafted Protocol-Description of the segments of the border line directly between the residential areas of:

Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan) -Baganis (Armenia),

Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan)-Voskepar (Armenia),

Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan) - Kirants (Armenia),

Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) - Berkaber (Armenia).

As the result of the meeting, the respective protocol was signed. The date and location of the next meeting will be agreed in a working order.