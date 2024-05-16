Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandr Lukashenko hold talks in Baku

16 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in Baku on May 16.

Later, an expanded meeting between the presidents has kicked off.

Earlier, an official welcome ceremony was held for Aleksandr Lukashenko in Baku.

Ilham Aliyev welcomed the President of Belarus. The national anthems of Belarus and Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Belarus, while the delegation of Belarus was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.