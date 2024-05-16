Azerbaijani cartographers catches Armenia in carrying out harmful mining

16 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the “Environmental Protection First” Coalition, which brings together NGOs fighting against Armenia’s illegal mining industry, released a map of “Mineral raw material resources of the Republic of Armenia” at the Baku Business Center.

The map has been prepared by the “Azerbaijan Cartographers” Public Union, which is also part of the Coalition, in three languages - Azerbaijani, English, and Armenian.

The author of the map is Mugabil Bayramov, an engineer-cartographer with 43 years of experience in the field of cartography, Trend reported.

The map contains important information exposing the adverse environmental impacts of Armenia's mining industry.

It is clear from the map that Armenia has deliberately concentrated mining industry enterprises causing the most severe damage to the environment mainly in territories bordering Azerbaijan's East Zangezur Economic Region and close to transboundary rivers.