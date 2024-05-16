Xi Jinping: Russia and China stood test of change

16 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia-China relations have stood the test in a volatile international environment and have become a benchmark for relations between major powers, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. Over the past three-quarters of a century, China-Russia relations have solidified under difficult conditions, withstood the test of a volatile international situation, and now set a benchmark for relations between major powers and neighboring countries, characterized by mutual respect, trust, friendship, and mutual benefit," Xi Jinping said.

According to him, China intends to remain good neighbors and reliable partners with Russia.

“We intend, as always, to be good neighbors, reliable partners and friends who trust each other with Russia, to consistently strengthen the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples, to jointly strive for multinational development and revival, and with common efforts to defend international equality and justice,” Xi said.

The Chinese leader stressed that the sustainable development of relations between China and Russia not only meets the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples but also benefits the cause of peace and prosperity in the region and the world.