Six cities of Azerbaijan and Belarus become sister cities

16 May. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of Azerbaijan and Belarus have established sister city relationship between a number of cities.

The signing of bilateral documents was the result of the visit of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Baku, where he met with the leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

It is reported that the relevant documents have been signed between the heads of administrations of the two capitals. Thus, Minsk and Baku became sister cities.

In addition to this, similar agreements have been signed by the authorities of Ganja and Gomel, as well as the cities of Gabala and Grodno.

A delegation from Belarus led by the country's President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan this morning. There, a number of high-level meetings and negotiations were planned.