Israel to expand operation in Rafah

16 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Minister of Defense of the Jewish state announced that additional forces would be involved in the operation in Rafah.

"Several tunnels in the area have been destroyed by our forces, and more tunnels will be destroyed soon. This effect will intensify. Hamas is not an organization that can recover now",

Yoav Gallant said.

At the same time, we note that the US National Security Advisor will visit Israel today. He will hold a meeting with the head of government. Let us remind you that the authorities of Israel promised that there would be no large-scale actions in Rafah.