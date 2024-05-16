Tbilisi names basis of strong Georgia

16 May. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi Mayor, Secretary General of the Georgian Dream Kakha Kaladze named the basis of a strong Georgia.

According to him, it is made up of a family, which is based on traditions and values. He emphasized that love for the Motherland begins with the family.

The politician recalled that tomorrow, May 17, Georgia would celebrate the Day of Family Sanctity and Respect for Parents. According to him, family is what Georgia stands for.

He also invited all city residents to tomorrow's service at the Kashveti Church on Rustaveli Avenue. Then. there will be a procession to the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

It should be added that the Georgian authorities declared May 17 a day off.