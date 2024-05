”Azerbaijan and Russia: an ode to friendship” concert in Helikon-Opera Theatre

The concert “Azerbaijan and Russia: an ode to friendship” was held in the Stravinsky Hall of the Helikon-Opera Theatre. Opera, ballet and musical performances were presented to the audience. Organizers are the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

The event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024, and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

Famous singers, musicians, and ballet dancers took to the stage of the Helikon-Opera Theatre.

Russian and Azerbaijani artists performed excerpts from classical works by Fikret Amirov, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Sergei Rachmaninov, Mikhail Glinka, Kara Karaev, Dmitry Shostakovich, Modest Mussorgsky, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Arif Melikov, Farhad Badalbeyli, Muslim Magomayev, Asaf Zeynalli.

Vestnik Kavkaza invites you to see the photos of the brightest moment of the event.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Scene from Kara Karaev’s “7 Beauties” ballet

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbul oglu

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Conductor Yalchin Adigezalov

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, guest soloist of Helikon-Opera, Elnara Mamedova

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Avaz Abdullah

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Scene from Kara Karaev’s “7 Beauties” ballet

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director of the National Mugam Center Sahib Pashazade and winner of the III All-Russian Music Competition Teymur Kuliyev

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Conductor Murtaza Mamedov

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Scene from Kara Karaev’s “7 Beauties” ballet

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director of the National Mugam Center Sahib Pashazade

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Scene from Kara Karaev’s “7 Beauties” ballet

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Laureates of republican and international competitions Vagif Gurbanov and Medina Shakhgeldieva

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Winner of the III All-Russian Music Competition Teymur Kuliyev

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Nazarov

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Bolshoi Theater soloist, People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Azizov

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza. Trumpet solo by international competition laureate Enver Kerimov

