Türkiye and World Bank sign $1 billion energy cooperation agreement

16 May. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye and the World Bank signed a $1 billion program agreement to support efforts to expand the use of renewable energy. This was stated in the World Bank's statement.

It is expected that this program will create and expand the distributed solar energy market in the republic and launch a pilot program for the production of rechargeable batteries.

The implementation of this program will be carried out by two Turkish banks - the Development and Investment Bank and the Industrial Development Bank.