Protest leader warns Armenian authorities about start of intense struggle

17 May. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Opponents of the Prime Minister of Armenia and the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are going to start a new wave of protests. It was announced by the 16th head of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, who is the leader of these protests.

At a meeting with his supporters held in Yerevan, Bagrat Galstanyan emphasized that the time had come for an intensive struggle.

"During the upcoming rally, the day, time and place of which I will announce soon, we will present a road map, after which an intense struggle will begin that will lead us to the desired result",

the head of the Diocese said.

Let us remind you that a week ago, protests began in the central part of Yerevan. The protesters support Pashinyan's resignation and the stoppage of the delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan.