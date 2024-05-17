Georgia welcomes start of Azerbaijani-Armenian border delimitation

17 May. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze welcomed the start of delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and noted the importance of this process.

"This provides the basis for the final signing of a peace agreement between the two countries. Georgia is ready to contribute to stability and peace in the region",

Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian Prime Minister spoke about the prospects for peace in the South Caucasus at a joint briefing with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Türkiye. The Turkish leader noted that a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan would be a historic opportunity for the region.