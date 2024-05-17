18th International Caspian Investment Forum opens in Prague

17 May. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 18th International Caspian Investment Forum opened in Prague on Thursday.

18 speakers will take part in the two-day event. This number is the maximum in the entire history of the forum.

At the opening of the forum, the importance of the forum in the development of economic relations between countries was noted. The purpose of the event is to expand business ties between countries, create new opportunities for investment and cooperation, and exchange ideas about the business environment.

The organizers are Joint Bridges and Caspian Energy Club Czechia, with official support provided by the Embassies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the Czech Republic.