Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran to have new address

17 May. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Press Secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizadeh said that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran would resume its activities at a new address.

He said that after the terrorist attack in January 2023, the issue of providing a full guarantee of the diplomatic mission's security became one of the main areas of negotiations with Iran.

The diplomat noted that Baku conveyed its expectations to the Iranian side during contacts between officials, as well as meetings.

Hajizadeh stressed that Tehran had worked to move the Azerbaijani embassy to a safer location. According to him, the new address of the diplomatic mission building has been determined.

The press secretary added that the work on taking appropriate measures to create the necessary conditions for the embassy was underway. Then, the embassy will resume its work.