Tourist flow abroad increases by 70% in May - Türkiye becomes leader

17 May. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The flow of Russian tourists abroad in May of this year was 73% higher than last year. The most popular destination is Türkiye.

"The May holidays in 2023 lasted from April 28 to May 9. In 2024, they lasted from April 28 to May 12. Thus, we have 11 and 15 days, respectively. Thanks to the increase in the number of days-off, the number of trips from Russia abroad increased by 73%",

MTS Travel service said.

Of all trips abroad made during the May holidays, 20% were taken to Türkiye. Another 20% of trips were taken to Belarus. Kazakhstan took third place in popularity with 7% of trips. The top 5 also included the UAE and Abkhazia.

At the end of May, Russians most often choose southern countries with the opportunity to relax at sea. The most affordable holidays abroad can be found in Abkhazia, the UAE and Türkiye.