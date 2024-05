17 May. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called Azerbaijan a powerful, normal leader who is responsible for the entire Caucasus.

He noted that there was deep respect between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Belarus. The President added that Minsk wanted to build an agricultural town and all the infrastructure in the liberated territories.

Lukashenko added that Minsk and Baku had a road map along which the parties were moving. He said that the Presidents agreed to update the road map.