G7 NGOs support Azerbaijan in hosting COP29

17 May. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dozens of non-governmental organizations from G7 countries at the summit in Italy issued a statement of solidarity with Azerbaijan, which will host COP29 in the fall.

"We, the undersigned civil society organizations, support Azerbaijan in taking over the chairmanship of COP29 and organizing an event that has an important mission to move the global community towards a sustainable future",

the statement says.

NGOs expressed concern about the environmental consequences of climate change in the world and noted the importance of every step to solve the climate crisis.

According to the document, Azerbaijan provides a platform for countries around the world to cooperate, exchange experiences and create alliances, and demonstrates exemplary leadership in promoting collective efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

"Azerbaijan will enrich discussions at COP29, contribute to inclusivity and ultimately advance collective efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement by prioritizing constructive engagement with civil society organizations. This achievement demonstrates Azerbaijan's capacity for effective multilateral diplomacy and highlights its critical role in shaping a sustainable future for future generations",

the statement says.

NGOs expressed confidence that COP29 in Azerbaijan would promote significant cooperation between states and lead to consensus on climate issues.

"In solidarity, we are joining our climate action efforts with Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency and other civil society groups around the world to ensure a better future for our planet",

the statement says.

This statement was signed by 30 non-governmental organizations from eight countries, including French NGOs, as well as UNESCO. The document was distributed at the G7 Civil Society Summit held in Italy.