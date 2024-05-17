Citizen of Uzbekistan charged with organizing illegal migration

17 May. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A citizen from Uzbekistan, who lived legally in Russia, is accused of organizing illegal migration in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (KBR).

According to the press service of the region's Investigative Committee, the man received a power of attorney from a resident of the KBR and went to the multifunctional center.

There, using documents, he fictitiously registered two of his compatriots in an apartment, knowing that no one would provide them with housing.

It is noted that a criminal case has been opened against the migrant for fictitious registration of foreigners at their place of stay in Russia. The investigation is ongoing.