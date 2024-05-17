Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Fuzuli

17 May. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, arrived in the Fuzuli region, the press service of the Azerbaijani President writes.

The plane with the President of the Republic of Belarus landed at Fuzuli International Airport. A guard of honor was lined up for the guest.

It is noted that Lukashenko was met by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The head of Belarus was told about airports in the liberated territories.

In addition to this, Azerbaijani and Belarusian Presidents got acquainted with the master plan of Fuzuli. They also examined the destroyed parts of the city.