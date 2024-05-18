UN endorses Baku's chairmanship at COP29

18 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Nations actively supports Azerbaijan's chairmanship at COP29, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva said during the “Enhancing Ambition, Enabling Action: COP29 Sustainable Business Forum” event.

“The UN Country Team is actively supporting Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29, and we want this conference to be not just a success but to contribute to achieving goals and catalyzing action. The urgency of the climate crisis cannot be overemphasized. We need to mobilize all our forces to fight climate change,” Andreeva said.

She noted that the private sector plays a key role in the fight against climate change.

“Historically, much of the responsibility for mitigating climate change has fallen on governments and international organizations, but I think it's becoming increasingly clear that business and the private sector have not only the capacity but also the financial incentives to make significant changes. The private sector has unprecedented access to resources and innovative capabilities,” Andreeva said.

Baku will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November, 2024. Within two weeks, Azerbaijan will host about 80,000 foreign guests.