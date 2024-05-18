Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandr Lukashenko visit Shusha

18 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko toured the city of Shusha, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reported.

The presidents received a briefing on the master plan of Shusha and visited its first residential complex.

The heads of state also viewed the "Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh" exhibition at the Creativity Center restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as toured Jidir Duzu plain.

The heads of state viewed the monuments to prominent personalities of Azerbaijan, such as Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were shot at by Armenians in Shusha during the occupation. Later, the presidents visited the House-Museum of Bulbul.

President Aliyev and President Lukashenko viewed a bus jointly manufactured by Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as tractors presented by the Belarusian President.