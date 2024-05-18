China increases number of flights from Urumqi to Astana

18 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

China Southern Airlines will increase the number of flights to Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Transport Ministry's press service reported.

From May 30, 2024, the airline will increase the number of flights on the Astana-Urumqi route from 2 to 3 flights per week.

The flights will be operated on Boeing 737 aircraft (capacity ranging from 128 to 178 seats).

According to the ministry, more flights between Kazakhstan and China will boost tourism, cultural, investment, and business cooperation, increase competition in the international air transportation market, and lower air ticket prices.